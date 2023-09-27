Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions, keeping a fourth straight clean sheet in the process.

And Howe was ‘delighted’ with the efforts of his players after a ‘difficult’ first half.

“My record against [Guardiola] isn’t good so it’s nice to win but it’s not about that,” Howe said afterwards. “It’s about trying to progress in the competition. I’m delighted with the players and the efforts that they gave.

“It was a difficult game for us in the first half. We defended really well but we had to because we struggled but second half was a much better performance and the balance of the team was much better and I’m delighted with everyone’s commitments.”

Alexander Isak celebrates his goal v Manchester City.

Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side from Sunday’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United with the entire outfield changed due to a number of fitness concerns. Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Sean Longstaff all dropped out of the squad entirely after goalscoring displays at the weekend.

And The Magpies could have a fresh fitness concern with Isak withdrawn in the second half with a calf issue.

After the match, Howe told The Gazette: “I hope he’s okay, he’s got a tight calf and we are nursing a few problems at the minute. The squad is stretched hence the changes to the team.”