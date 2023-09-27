‘A few problems’ - Newcastle United dealt fresh injury concern after Manchester City win
Eddie Howe picked up his first win against Pep Guardiola as Newcastle United beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park.
Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions, keeping a fourth straight clean sheet in the process.
And Howe was ‘delighted’ with the efforts of his players after a ‘difficult’ first half.
“My record against [Guardiola] isn’t good so it’s nice to win but it’s not about that,” Howe said afterwards. “It’s about trying to progress in the competition. I’m delighted with the players and the efforts that they gave.
“It was a difficult game for us in the first half. We defended really well but we had to because we struggled but second half was a much better performance and the balance of the team was much better and I’m delighted with everyone’s commitments.”
Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side from Sunday’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United with the entire outfield changed due to a number of fitness concerns. Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Sean Longstaff all dropped out of the squad entirely after goalscoring displays at the weekend.
And The Magpies could have a fresh fitness concern with Isak withdrawn in the second half with a calf issue.
After the match, Howe told The Gazette: “I hope he’s okay, he’s got a tight calf and we are nursing a few problems at the minute. The squad is stretched hence the changes to the team.”
Next up for Newcastle is a home match against Burnley in the Premier League. And in the next round of the Carabao Cup it’s a replay of last season’s final as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.