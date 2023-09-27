News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

‘A few problems’ - Newcastle United dealt fresh injury concern after Manchester City win

Eddie Howe picked up his first win against Pep Guardiola as Newcastle United beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Sep 2023, 22:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 22:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions, keeping a fourth straight clean sheet in the process.

And Howe was ‘delighted’ with the efforts of his players after a ‘difficult’ first half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My record against [Guardiola] isn’t good so it’s nice to win but it’s not about that,” Howe said afterwards. “It’s about trying to progress in the competition. I’m delighted with the players and the efforts that they gave.

Most Popular

“It was a difficult game for us in the first half. We defended really well but we had to because we struggled but second half was a much better performance and the balance of the team was much better and I’m delighted with everyone’s commitments.”

Alexander Isak celebrates his goal v Manchester City. Alexander Isak celebrates his goal v Manchester City.
Alexander Isak celebrates his goal v Manchester City.

Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side from Sunday’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United with the entire outfield changed due to a number of fitness concerns. Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Sean Longstaff all dropped out of the squad entirely after goalscoring displays at the weekend.

And The Magpies could have a fresh fitness concern with Isak withdrawn in the second half with a calf issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the match, Howe told The Gazette: “I hope he’s okay, he’s got a tight calf and we are nursing a few problems at the minute. The squad is stretched hence the changes to the team.”

Next up for Newcastle is a home match against Burnley in the Premier League. And in the next round of the Carabao Cup it’s a replay of last season’s final as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Related topics:Eddie HowePep GuardiolaManchester City