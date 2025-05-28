Paul Mitchell will leave Newcastle United at the end of June - less than a year after joining the club as sporting director.

Mitchell’s departure was confirmed by Newcastle United on Tuesday afternoon with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco man to leave his post at the end of June - less than a year after moving to St James’ Park. "I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans. It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.” Mitchell said upon the announcement of his departure.

"I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon.

"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building. I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

Paul Mitchell’s first summer signing already confirmed

During his brief time at the club, though, Mitchell did make a few moves which will hopefully benefit Newcastle United in the future. After arriving last summer, Mitchell suggested that Newcastle's transfer policy in the years before his arrival was not ‘fit for purpose in the modern game’.

In trying to rectify that, Mitchell sanctioned deals for a number of promising players from around Europe. Baran Yildiz was signed from Turkey, whilst Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia will also join when he turns 18 in August.

Salia was wanted by a host of clubs, but it was Newcastle United that were able to secure his signature in a transfer deal that Mitchell was keen to see the club replicate to benefit their future: “We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he told the club website when the deal was confirmed last year. “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

And Mitchell was able to continue that work with the expected arrival of Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. Cordero is expected to move to St James’ Park as a free agent this summer and had the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing his signature before reportedly opting to move to Tyneside.

Whilst Cordero, Yildiz and Salia are not expected to be options for Eddie Howe’s first-team squad in the near future, they are players that can either develop into first-team options or that can be sold down the line for profit. Whilst the sale of Yankuba Minteh last summer was far from ideal, and one borne out of necessity rather than choice, it did net the Magpies a tidy profit, allow them to pass PSR whilst also ensuring that Howe was able to keep hold of his key players.