Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Mitchell is the man Newcastle United have selected to replace Dan Ashworth as the club’s new sporting director.

The former AS Monaco man will start immediately on Tyneside with his first task to help guide the club through the summer transfer window. Mitchell will bring with him a wealth of experience to Tyneside having worked in England and in Europe with the 42-year-old’s previous role coming at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

In a long process, one that saw Dan Ashworth spend a number of months on gardening leave before Newcastle United and Manchester United eventually came to an agreement over compensation, the Magpies have appointed their new sporting director and can proceed into the summer with him in situ. But just who is he and what can Newcastle United expect from their new sporting director? Here, we take a look:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Paul Mitchell?

Mitchell’s playing career came to an end in 2009 at MK Dons after being forced to retire due to injury. He would then take up a role as head of recruitment at the Dons - a role he would hold until 2012 when he joined Southampton.

After striking up a relationship with Mauricio Pochettino during his time in charge of the Saints, Mitchell would then follow the Argentine to Tottenham Hotspur before leaving in 2018 to join the Red Bull system.

A two-year stint in the Red Bull system was followed by being appointed as AS Monaco’s sporting director in June 2020. He would hold that role for over three years before leaving the French outfit in October.

What has Mitchell done in those roles?

During his career Mitchell has held a variety of roles, but has been a sporting director at just one place, Monaco, before being appointed to that role by Newcastle United. Mitchell has held a number of scouting roles and whilst he cannot take sole credit for these signings, his resume does boast a fantastic track record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Spurs, he oversaw the signings of Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier - all three of which helped the north London outfit to a Champions League final. Previously at Southampton, Mitchell helped unearth stars like Sadio Mane and Toby Alderweireld and played a crucial role in helping the whole Red Bull system develop gems across Europe and in the USA.

Who was interested in Mitchell before his move to Newcastle United?

Manchester United were linked with a move for him, but opted instead to pursue a move for Ashworth after it became clear that Mitchell would not move to Old Trafford. He was also linked with Liverpool before they appointed Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes amid a backroom reshuffle following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

What has Darren Eales said?

Speaking about Mitchell’s appointment, Newcastle United’s CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.