Newcastle United supporters will love what Paul Mitchell has already 'told' Man Utd
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Magpies have announced Mitchell as Dan Ashworth’s successor as sporting director at St James’ Park. It comes after months of negotiations between Newcastle and Manchester United regarding a compensation fee.
An agreement was finally reached to allow Ashworth to join Man United earlier this week as Newcastle swooped to appoint his replacement.
Mitchell’s reputation in player recruitment from his time at AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton saw him heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last year. Ultimately a move didn’t materialise as Manchester United targeted him alongside Ashworth.
Prior to INEOS’ 25% takeover of Manchester United, Mitchell was in the running for a senior recruitment position at Old Trafford. However, it was reported by The Athletic earlier this year that Mitchell told Man United that he was not interested in joining the club before later interviewing for the sporting director role at Newcastle.
Following confirmation of his appointment at St James’ Park, Mitchell said: “It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director.
“I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.
“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.”
Mitchell will start working straight away at Newcastle with transfer movement expected in and out before the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season on August 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.