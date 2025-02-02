Paul Mitchell planning fresh Newcastle United additions as official statement issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is planning on making a fresh behind-the-scenes appointment this month.

Mitchell officially joined Newcastle back in July as Dan Ashworth’s successor as sporting director and he is now looking to appoint an assistant this month. The new role created by Newcastle is advertised on the club website as ‘executive assistant - sporting director’ with applications open until February 10.

The role, as stated in the job description involves ‘providing comprehensive organisational, operational, administration and communication support.

‘Ensuring rigour and efficiency across the Sporting Directorate, the role will involve diary and communication management and response, UK and global travel arrangements, note taking and expense management.

‘Facilitating leadership and strategic meetings, documenting actions, ensuring accountability, and tracking progress across the Sporting Directorate and creating content for Board and other high-level strategic meetings as required.’

The role will aid Mitchell in his duties and schedule as sporting director at Newcastle.

The club are also looking to appoint a director of football for the women’s side. The women’s side is currently under Mitchell’s remit but the new role is responsible for ‘all football operational departments’ at Newcastle United Women.

Mitchell will still oversee the new director of football for the women’s side as they look to earn promotion from the Women’s Championship.

What Paul Mitchell has said about staff appointments

Mitchell was asked about whether more staff would be employed at the club following his appointment.

Speaking back in September, he said: “More staff? Good question. More staff no. Probably adjustment of strategy to new realities of the game.

“I’ll know whether we’ve done a good job in five years time. I know that’s not what people like to hear and that requires patience. But that’s the reality. Change cycles take that kind of length of time, three years minimum probably, five years maximum.

“For me that’s where we should be looking.”

He added: “Deep down, don't we all want to be number one at some point? I don't think there's a bigger target. It's like when you say you've given 100% and your boss says, 'You can give 110%.' Having that as an ambition is not a bad thing because it drives us every day to be better.

“We need to work towards being number one. Does [chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan] want us to be number one? Yes. Should we be scared of ambition? No.

“Should we thrive and challenge ourselves to get there? It's not just number one on a podium in the Premier League or the Champions League. It's number one in every department.

“That's what I've learnt and what we probably haven't expressed well enough. We want to be best in class in everything we do and that's a great challenge.

“Is it one of those things where we need to be number one and if we don't get there tomorrow? No. He's smarter than that. This is a longer-term investment than being number one tomorrow.

“This is best in class, being number one in everything we do, and those drivers will get us there."

