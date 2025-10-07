Newcastle United news: Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has picked Sandro Tonali as the best midfielder in the Premier League - beating Arsenal’s Declan Rice to the honour.

Paul Scholes believes that Sandro Tonali is the best midfielder in the Premier League and has revealed why he thinks that the Italian is better than Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Tonali has starred for Newcastle United ever since his return from a ten-month ban 14 months ago and his work in a midfield three alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton helped lay the foundations for Newcastle United to not only qualify for the Champions League last season, but also lift their first piece of major domestic silverware in seven decades.

Tonali has continued that good form into this season and whilst it is still yet to click for Eddie Howe’s side on the pitch, the former AC Milan man has continued to put in a string of impressive performances. Tonali’s star quality is nothing new to Newcastle United fans, but it seems now he is finally getting the recognition that his performances deserve from outside of Tyneside.

Paul Scholes votes Sandro Tonali as the best midfielder in Premier League

A man who would know a thing or two about how to be a successful Premier League midfielder is Scholes. Speaking on the Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes gave his opinion on a whole host of current midfield players, including Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister.

However, it was Tonali who got his vote as the division’s current best midfielder - even after shouts for Declan Rice from the supporters present: “I still don’t class Moises Caicedo as an all-round midfield player,” Scholes said when asked about the former Brighton man.

“He scored a great goal, and he was brilliant against Liverpool, and he got a little bit of stick for his performances last year – but in the Club World Cup he was brilliant.

“I just prefer those controlling type midfielders, who play with a bit more style and can score goals a little bit more often than Caicedo does. It was a brilliant goal, but you wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t do it for another 18 months.

“He’s one of the very best at what he does, which is breaking the play up. He’s brilliant at that.

“Alexis Mac Allister was brilliant last year. He controlled a lot of what Liverpool did and they’re missing that this year.

“Bruno Guimaraes is brilliant, and I love Sandro Tonali at Newcastle as well. I was trying to think of a player, Tonali especially, he can run. He’s been brilliant.

“I’d probably choose Tonali at this point [as the best midfielder in the Premier League]. Over Declan Rice, yeah. Tonali is better than Rice.

“I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, he’s got everything but there’s too many times where he takes too many touches of the ball. I think he tries to look a little bit more stylish than he needs to do.

“He’s got physical attributes, great at being box to box and I think he can score goals, but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali.”