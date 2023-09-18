Pep Guardiola drops Newcastle United team selection hint after quadruple Man City injury blow
Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup later this month, and Pep Guardiola has already droped a team selection hint ahead of the match.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle play Man City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park on September 27 (8pm kick-off). Despite both teams having a Champions League and Premier League fixture before the meeting, Guardiola has already suggested he could be forced to play some academy players in the match.
City currently have Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic out due to injury while Jack Grealish is a doubt with a thigh injury.
“The problem when you have a lot of injuries is maybe not today but over three, four, five games," Guardiola said. "We have to go away to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and I'm sorry but we are going to have to play with some players from the second team because we cannot take the risks.
"Kevin is still out, John is still out, Kova I don't know, Jack I don't know. When you have all the squad you go to Newcastle with a good team but now we just have to rest, recover well, train and try to arrive on the day of the game in the best condition possible.
"We cannot waste energy. I was on holiday but these guys were playing 90 minutes for their national teams and then travelling back from Bolivia and Brazil.
"It's so exhausting for them and not just for us, for all teams. Look at [Edson] Alvarez for West Ham, coming with jet lag from South America and playing against us. We treat players in not a good way."