Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle play Man City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park on September 27 (8pm kick-off). Despite both teams having a Champions League and Premier League fixture before the meeting, Guardiola has already suggested he could be forced to play some academy players in the match.

City currently have Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic out due to injury while Jack Grealish is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The problem when you have a lot of injuries is maybe not today but over three, four, five games," Guardiola said. "We have to go away to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and I'm sorry but we are going to have to play with some players from the second team because we cannot take the risks.

"Kevin is still out, John is still out, Kova I don't know, Jack I don't know. When you have all the squad you go to Newcastle with a good team but now we just have to rest, recover well, train and try to arrive on the day of the game in the best condition possible.

"We cannot waste energy. I was on holiday but these guys were playing 90 minutes for their national teams and then travelling back from Bolivia and Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad