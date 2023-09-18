Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United managed to pick up only their second win of the season over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowen race

Journalist Ben Jacobs says it’s worth ‘keeping an eye’ on Newcastle in the unfolding Jarrod Bowen race.

“Let’s see whether the Liverpool links develop,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “I think the only thing Liverpool will look at as far as Bowen, in a year’s time, is just the fact that he will be 27 years of age, and by next summer, he will actually be pushing pretty close to 28, because he’s born in December.

“So, he’ll turn 27 in only a few months, and by the time we get to next summer, if you sign him in August, you’ve got a 28-year-old. So, given the money that West Ham would want for Bowen, and given the profile of the player age wise, that might be a negative working against him in some ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think it’s too early to be making definitive connections between Liverpool and Bowen. But one thing’s for sure, he’s one to watch next summer in 2024, because there will be plenty of clubs with Champions League football that take a very close look at the player. I think Newcastle is perhaps another club to keep an eye on as well in 12 months time.”

Guardiola’s Cup admission

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he will have to play some youth players against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in a couple of weeks’ time.

“The problem when you have a lot of injuries is maybe not today but over three, four, five games,” he said. “We have to go away to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and I’m sorry but we are going to have to play with some players from the second team because we cannot take the risks.

“Kevin (De Bruyne) is still out, John (Stones) is still out, Kova (Kovacic) I don’t know, Jack I don’t know. When you have all the squad you go to Newcastle with a good team but now we just have to rest, recover well, train and try to arrive on the day of the game in the best condition possible. We cannot waste energy. I was on holiday but these guys were playing 90 minutes for their national teams and then travelling back from Bolivia and Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad