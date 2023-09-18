Watch more videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s men enjoyed a stellar season last term to finish fourth and seal a return to Europe’s elite competition, where they will face AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borrusia Dortumund in Group F. They begin with a trip to the San Siro on Tuesday.

To celebrate the Magpies’ success, Shots! and Local TV have teamed up to produce a feature-length documentary - Newcastle United: The Road Back To Europe.

The 24-minute production - made by lifelong fan and Local TV journalist Daniel Wales - explores the period from the takeover of the club, through to the conclusion of the 2022/2023 season before looking ahead to what comes next. It features Sky Sports presenter Keith Downie and journalists Henry Winter, plus xxx from NewcastleWorld.com

The feature also includes contributions from Ben Holbrook, and Joseph Oetting of Wor Flags, as well as NUFC Content Creator, Adam Pearson.