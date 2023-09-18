Exclusive video: Newcastle United’s Road Back to Europe - watch now on Shots!
Anticipation is reaching fever pitch as Newcastle United prepare to return to Champions League action for the first time in two decades.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe’s men enjoyed a stellar season last term to finish fourth and seal a return to Europe’s elite competition, where they will face AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borrusia Dortumund in Group F. They begin with a trip to the San Siro on Tuesday.
To celebrate the Magpies’ success, Shots! and Local TV have teamed up to produce a feature-length documentary - Newcastle United: The Road Back To Europe.
The 24-minute production - made by lifelong fan and Local TV journalist Daniel Wales - explores the period from the takeover of the club, through to the conclusion of the 2022/2023 season before looking ahead to what comes next. It features Sky Sports presenter Keith Downie and journalists Henry Winter, plus xxx from NewcastleWorld.com
The feature also includes contributions from Ben Holbrook, and Joseph Oetting of Wor Flags, as well as NUFC Content Creator, Adam Pearson.
Watch Newcastle United: The Road Back To Europe on Shots! on demand now, and on Freeview Channel 276 at 8.50pm on Monday September 18.