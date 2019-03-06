Peter Beardsley breaks silence after Newcastle United exit

Peter Beardsley has issued a statement following his exit from Newcastle United.

United today confirmed that Beardsley was "no longer employed" by the club.

Beardsley had been Newcastle's Under-23 coach until January last year, when he "agreed a period of leave" so the club could investigate allegations of bullying made against him.

The 58-year-old denied the allegations.

Beardsley – who was thanked by United for his service as a player, coach and ambassador – has issued a statement through Farleys, his solicitors.

It read: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge, and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the lub and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received, and I look forward to the future."