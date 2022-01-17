Peter Kenyon out of running as Newcastle United close in on key appointment
Peter Kenyon’s not in the running to become chief executive at Newcastle United.
Kenyon was linked to the role over the weekend, having previously served as chief executive at Manchester United and Chelsea.
However, the Gazette understands that Kenyon is not being considered by the club’s new owners, who are putting a new structure in place at St James’s Park. Newcastle hope to make an appointment in the coming weeks, and the interview process is ongoing.
Managing director Lee Charnley left the club in November following the takeover. A statement at the time read: “The club's new board will continue to oversee all operations. The club has also begun a formal recruitment process to appoint a CEO, and will make an announcement in due course."
The relegation-threatened club is also looking to recruit a director of football. Brighton and Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth has been linked with the position.