Newcastle United have been drawn against League Two side Bromley at St James’ Park in the FA Cup third-round draw.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 11. Last season, Newcastle were drawn against local rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Alexander Isak scored twice after a Dan Ballard own goal to give The Magpies a 3-0 win over Sunderland last January. Away wins at Fulham and Blackburn Rovers followed as Newcastle progressed to the quarter-final where they were beaten by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home tie ends a run of five consecutive away draws for Newcastle in the FA Cup with their most recent match at St James’ Park in the competition taking place in January 2022. That game was one to forget for Eddie Howe and his side as they were beaten 1-0 by League One side Cambridge United.

Both Newcastle and Bromley will split the revenue from the match with the winners receiving an additional £115,000 in prize money and the losers receiving £25,000.

The time and date of the match is subject to change depending on whether it is selected for television coverage which could earn clubs up to a further £100,000 between them.

Bromley currently sit 20th in League Two following promotion from the National League last season. It’s the club’s first ever season in the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there replays in the 2024-25 FA Cup?

From the first round proper, the FA Cup will be played without replays and matches will go to extra-time and penalties if required. Previously, replays were scrapped from the fifth round onwards but has now been extended throughout the ‘Competition Proper’.

According to an FA statement, the reason for the change was due to the expanded UEFA competitions and increased fixture schedules - this is despite Premier League clubs not entering until the third round, after the group stages of European competitions have concluded.

Another change to the competition’s scheduling this season sees every round take place on a weekend. Last season, Newcastle faced Blackburn Rovers in a fifth-round clash that took place on a Wednesday evening.

Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

When will the ties be played?

The third-round ties will be played between Friday, 10 January 2025 and Monday, 13 January 2025.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025