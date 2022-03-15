The Gallowgate End bar – named after Newcastle United’s all time record goalscorer Alan Shearer – opened in December 2004 before being rebranded as NINE Sports Bar & Lounge in 2013.

The rebrand was one of countless unpopular decisions made under Mike Ashley’s 14 year ownership.

But with the takeover of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media in October last year, talk of a return of the Shearer’s Bar name resurfaced. Much like the removal of the Sports Direct advertisements, it’s a simple yet effective improvement to St James’s Park in the eyes of the Newcastle fan base.

The bar has been closed since March 7 and is expected to reopen as Shearer’s on March 18. The NINE signage has been taken down and replaced by a revamped ‘Shearer’s’ logo over the entrance.

Newcastle’s next home game is against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, April 8 (8pm kick-off).

Shearer's Bar.

