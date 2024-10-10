Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano is set for a name change following a deal agreed with Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund company, Riyadh Air.

PIF, who own a 85% stake in Premier League club Newcastle United, founded Riyadh Air in March 2023 and entered into a lucrative sponsorship deal with Atletico Madrid.

Now Riyadh Air will step up its sponsorship and have agreed a naming rights deal to see Atletico’s 70,000 capacity stadium re-named the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a deal that runs until 2033.

The Metropolitano has been Atletico’s home since its major refurbishment was completed 2017.

A club statement announcing the deal, read: “Riyadh Air Metropolitano — this is how our stadium will be known as a result of the nine-year agreement reached with our main sponsor for the naming of Atlético’s home.”

Riyadh Air are described by Atletic as ‘the most important sponsor in the club’s history’ having agreed a £33.5million per-season shirt sponsorship deal with the club. The additional investment as a result of the stadium naming rights has been described as ‘major’ but an exact figure has not been disclosed.

This comes as one of PIF’s other ventures, Newcastle United, are facing stadium challenges of their own. The club are weighing up options to expand or relocate St James’ Park to meet ticket demands and create a state-of-the-art home for the club.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A decision on the matter is expected in early 2025. Any potential new stadium could involve naming rights as the club looks to battle Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

St James’ Park was controversially renamed The Sports Direct Arena by former owner Mike Ashley in 2011 before returning to St James’ Park. That name change was met with an overwhelmingly negative response as it provided no benefit to the club other than to advertise Ashley’s Sports Direct business.

Any future name change of St James’ Park under the current owners would provide a lucrative boost to the club’s commercial revenue which will be vital in combating PSR.

Newcastle already have major partnerships with several PIF-linked businesses such as Sela, Noon and Riyadh Air’s fellow flag carrier Saudia.