The Premier League have released the VAR communication following a controversial penalty incident between Newcastle United and Everton.

Everton felt they should have been awarded a second-half penalty in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at Goodison Park on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the area. The Everton striker clashed with Newcastle defender Dan Burn and fell down inside the box.

Referee Craig Pawson waved away the appeals and a brief VAR check agreed with his decision.

A Premier League Match Centre statement released straight after the incident read: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.”

And that was echoed in the VAR audio that has now been released.

On field referee Pawson could be heard saying: “Not [a penalty] for me, not for me. There’s a challenge between the two of them. Not for me.”

VAR Chris Kavanagh then said: “Delay, delay, checking possible penalty. [Burn] gets his foot in front, [Calvert-Lewin] kicks him. It’s not a penalty. That’s not a penalty.”

Assistant VAR Harry Lennard added: “He kicks Dan Burn.”

Kavanagh then told Pawson: “Checked and cleared Craig.”

Everton fans have responded to the footage on social media, labelling it ‘embarrassing’ and ‘corrupt’.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and Everton boss Sean Dyche commented on the incident after the match.

Dyche said: “He’s clearly tried to swipe the ball at goal. Their lad, I don’t think he can even reach it and interrupts him striking at goal - let’s say he’s going to score.

“They don’t even look at it. At least have a look at it. If that’s in middle of pitch, everyone thinks in the stadium thinks it’s a foul so why isn’t it? Whenever we ask the question, we go to powers that be and they’ll give some technical reason.”

As it happened, VAR did have a look at it but it was dismissed so quickly that a VAR check notification was not displayed on the screens at Goodison Park.

Howe said: “I haven’t seen Everton’s shout again but I thought Dan stood his ground. Naturally, I’d side our way.”