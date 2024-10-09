'Embarrassing' - Everton fans hit out as VAR audio from Newcastle United incident is released

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Premier League have released the VAR communication following a controversial penalty incident between Newcastle United and Everton.

Everton felt they should have been awarded a second-half penalty in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at Goodison Park on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the area. The Everton striker clashed with Newcastle defender Dan Burn and fell down inside the box.

Referee Craig Pawson waved away the appeals and a brief VAR check agreed with his decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Premier League Match Centre statement released straight after the incident read: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.”

And that was echoed in the VAR audio that has now been released.

On field referee Pawson could be heard saying: “Not [a penalty] for me, not for me. There’s a challenge between the two of them. Not for me.”

VAR Chris Kavanagh then said: “Delay, delay, checking possible penalty. [Burn] gets his foot in front, [Calvert-Lewin] kicks him. It’s not a penalty. That’s not a penalty.”

Assistant VAR Harry Lennard added: “He kicks Dan Burn.”

Kavanagh then told Pawson: “Checked and cleared Craig.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everton fans have responded to the footage on social media, labelling it ‘embarrassing’ and ‘corrupt’.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and Everton boss Sean Dyche commented on the incident after the match.

Dyche said: “He’s clearly tried to swipe the ball at goal. Their lad, I don’t think he can even reach it and interrupts him striking at goal - let’s say he’s going to score.

“They don’t even look at it. At least have a look at it. If that’s in middle of pitch, everyone thinks in the stadium thinks it’s a foul so why isn’t it? Whenever we ask the question, we go to powers that be and they’ll give some technical reason.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it happened, VAR did have a look at it but it was dismissed so quickly that a VAR check notification was not displayed on the screens at Goodison Park.

Howe said: “I haven’t seen Everton’s shout again but I thought Dan stood his ground. Naturally, I’d side our way.”

Related topics:Dominic Calvert-LewinEvertonSean DycheNewcastleVARDan Burn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice