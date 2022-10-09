Newcastle United put in a five-star performance to see of Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies looked utterly dominant as they recorded a stunning 5-1 win over the Bees, and subsequently climbed to fifth in the Premier League table. A brace from Bruno Guimaraes, as well as strikes from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, and an own goal from Ethan Pinnock were enough to hand Eddie Howe’s men a memorable three points.

Speaking after the match, the manager said: “What an incredible atmosphere created by everyone connected with the club today. It was a brilliant place to play football. Thankfully, the players responded to that.

“Bit of a slow start for us, but I thought the first goal was key. It changed the feeling, changed our performance, and from then, It thought we were very good.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Cody Gakpo next year. The Whites have agreed personal terms with the Dutch forward, and are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven over their £30 million valuation of the 23-year-old. (Mirror)

Manchester United are “following” Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi. The player has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent times, with Tottenham and West Ham also touted as potential suitors. Frattesi is reportedly valued at around £26 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United could be given their chance to sign Memphis Depay in January, with Barcelona determined to move him on. It is reported that the needs of the Premier League club and the La Liga giants “could converge” to make a deal happen. The player would rather see out is contract and become a free agent, however. (Sport)

Leeds United have joined Arsenal in the race for Rangers’ teenage defender Jack Wylie. The youngster has caught the eye of scouts from the two Premier League clubs, and is not eligible to sign professional forms until he turns 16 in January raising fears that his English suitors could look to lure him away from Ibrox. (Football Insider)

Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder is out of contract in 2023, with no indication yet that he will renew his current deal at Stamford Bridge. (Fichajes)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola. The striker has previously been compared to former Chelsea talisman Didier Drogba. (Gazzetta dello Sport)