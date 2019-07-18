Potential Newcastle United record-breaker Joelinton compared to Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as Brazilian nears £36m move
Newcastle United’s prospective £36million frontman Joelinton has drawn comparisons with fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, according to one German football expert.
Ronan Murphy, a Goal writer who specialises in Bundesliga coverage, believes it’s fair to compare the Liverpool striker with the 22-year-old, currently in talks with United chiefs.
But there are key differences in their play.
On his Twitter account, Murphy said: “That’s the comparison [Firmino and Joelinton] usually made. Brazilian for Hoffenheim makes it an easy comparison. Not as good in tight spaces as Firmino, but more pace.”
When quizzed on his style of play, Murphy replied: “Usually played as part of two up top for Hoffenheim. With (Ishak) Belfodil getting the goals.”
Asked whether he’d be a positive signing, he said: “He’s a good signing for Newcastle. Won’t be a guaranteed 10-goal-a-season player, but will offer options in attack.”
The move, according to Murphy, has been held up due to negotiations over the length of contract.