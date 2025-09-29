Newcastle United latest news: This is where Eddie Howe’s side are predicted to finish in the Premier League following their 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were defeated late on against Arsenal at St James’ Park as the Gunners overturned a 1-0 deficit in the final stages of their clash on Tyneside to leave with all three points. Nick Woltemade’s second goal of the season had put Eddie Howe’s side ahead in the first-half, but old boy Mikel Merino was there to haunt his former employers with a header just minutes from time.

The Gunners would snatch all three points with a late Gabriel header as he rose above the defence to seal a win for Mikel Arteta’s side, much to the delight of the Gunners bench. Arteta had spent much of the match protesting with fourth official Anthony Taylor after his side saw a penalty overturned by VAR in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arteta wasn’t protesting at full-time, though, nor was he arguing VAR’s decision not to award a penalty to the hosts in between his side’s two late goals for a supposed handball by the eventual match winner. Newcastle United will rue yet another match that has seen them fall to defeat in front of their own fans and with a Champions League match to play in midweek, the games keep coming thick and fast.

After their trip to Belgium to face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, the Magpies host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in what is already starting to become a must win game. The international break will take centre stage following that match and Newcastle will be desperate to avoid falling too far behind their European rivals even at this early stage of the campaign.

Premier League predicted table - according to OPTA

To discover where Newcastle United and all their Premier League rivals have been predicted to finish this season, we have taken data provided by stats experts OPTA to see where all 20 Premier League teams will finish this season and what the stats suggest their expected points haul will be once every club has played their allotted 38 games this season.

Do any of these predicted finishes surprise you? Do you think Newcastle United will be able to live up to their predicted finish?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1) Liverpool - expected points = 78.76

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

2) Arsenal - expected points = 75.49

3) Manchester City - expected points = 67.90

4) Crystal Palace - expected points = 63.34

5) Chelsea - expected points = 58.15

6) Newcastle United - expected points = 56.16

7) Brighton and Hove Albion - expected points = 55.97

8) AFC Bournemouth - expected points = 55.57

9) Tottenham Hotspur - expected points = 54.95

10) Aston Villa - expected points = 53.28

11) Everton - expected points = 49.91

12) Fulham - expected points = 48.89

13) Brentford - expected points = 48.30

14) Manchester United - expected points = 48.03

15) Nottingham Forest - expected points = 42.99

16) Leeds United - expected points = 41.33

17) Sunderland - expected points = 40.87

18) West Ham - expected points = 37.32

19) Burnley - expected points = 33.87

20) Wolves - expected points = 33.80