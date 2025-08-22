Newcastle United predicted XI v Liverpool | Getty Images

Newcastle United team news v Liverpool: Eddie Howe has a number of decisions to make when his side take on Arne Slot’s Reds on Monday night.

St James’ Park is braced for a repeat of March’s Carabao Cup final when Newcastle United take on Liverpool on Monday night. Events this summer surrounding Alexander Isak, who is not expected to feature on Tyneside, have inflamed tensions between the two fan bases and an electric atmosphere is expected on Tyneside.

Newcastle’s campaign began with a goalless draw at Villa Park last weekend, a trip they could easily have returned from with all three points had Eddie Howe been able to name a recognised striker in his starting lineup. Howe has had nine days to prepare his side for the visit of Liverpool on Monday night and will have new signing Jacob Ramsey available to him for the first time.

Fellow new signings Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale were unused substitutes against Villa, meanwhile, and both will be pushing for a start on Monday - although Howe may instead opt to pick a tried and tested starting XI for what is one of the biggest tests his side will face in the opening few months of the season. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Liverpool on Monday night:

Newcastle United v Liverpool predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

Pope kept a clean sheet at Villa Park and whilst he wasn’t tested too often, he did make some big saves to preserve his shutout. He made a big stop to deny Curtis Jones at Wembley in a crucial point of that final.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was sensational at Wembley and will need to be on top form again on Monday night.

CB: Fabian Schar

Malick Thiaw will be champing at the bit for a start, but Newcastle looked defensively solid at the weekend and changing that ahead of Monday night may not be the best play from Howe.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn was absolutely immense on Saturday and, of course, has fond memories of this fixture. He will be desperate for success again at St James’ Park.

LB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was brilliant against Mohamed Salah at Wembley and with Lewis Hall still building his fitness levels, he may be asked to keep the Egyptian quiet once again on Monday night.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The midfield could be where Monday’s game is won and lost and Guimaraes will be desperate to shine in front of his own fans.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s energy and guile are going to be crucial if Howe’s side want to overcome the Reds.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was simply immense at Wembley in March and you wouldn’t be shocked if Liverpool players were still having nightmares about the Brazilian to this day. Joelinton’s performance on Monday could set the tone for how his teammates perform.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Elanga would have left Villa Park disappointed to have not opened his goalscoring account. He will fancy his chances against a Liverpool defence that have looked disjointed in recent times.

ST: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has enjoyed some very good days against Liverpool at St James’ Park and has scored on both times he has faced his boyhood club on Tyneside.

LW: Harvey Barnes

The Barnes/Livramento combination worked superbly at Wembley - hopefully they can recreate that on Monday night.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Will Osula