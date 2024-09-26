Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is still looking for a new club following his exit in the summer.

Almost two months into the new competitive season, Dummett is one of a few first-team players released by Newcastle in the summer yet to find a new club. The defender is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (September 26) and has spent time back at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground since his release to work on his fitness.

Newcastle’s official social media accounts wished Dummett a happy birthday on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dummett was released in the summer alongside Kell Watts, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius and Jeff Hendrick.

Watts and Ritchie joined Cambridge United and Portsmouth during the summer while Dummett, Hendrick and Karius remain without clubs. Karius has moved to Italy and was hoping to secure a move to a Serie A club but that is yet to materialise.

In the meantime, the German goalkeeper has had something of a dramatic career change while he remains a free agent. Karius has spent time modelling and was spotted on the catwalk in Milan modelling with German clothing giant, Boss.

Hendrick hasn’t played for Newcastle since 2021 and has had unsuccessful loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Reading in each of the last two Championship seasons. The midfielder has shared videos and photos of himself spending time with his family over the summer as he searches for a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the transfer window has closed for the summer, free agents are still able to join new clubs and be registered to be included in their squads provided there is space available.

Dummett was linked with a reunion with Ritchie at Portsmouth but a potential move has not progressed.

Newcastle were left frustrated in the summer transfer window but Premier League rules will prevent them from signing any free agents before January as they have already confirmed a full 25-man squad, including five senior goalkeepers.