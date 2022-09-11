Premier League boss explains Newcastle United target’s shock Chelsea deadline day U-turn
Newcastle United missed out on one of their top academy transfer targets in Tyler Dibling to Chelsea over the summer.
The 16-year-old midfielder impressed for Southampton’s youth sides last season and scored a first half hat-trick against the Young Magpies at St James's Park earlier this year.
With Dibling unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 17, United made a move for the player in the summer but he opted to join Chelsea instead. But his time in London would only prove to be brief as he swiftly returned to Southampton on deadline day after less than two months.
The youngster had struggled to settle at Chelsea and felt the best decision for his development would be to return to Southampton.
And Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the experience will have provided the teenager with a valuable lesson early in his career.
“This is maybe an example of needing to listen a little bit more to what experienced people in the club are telling you,” he told The Athletic. “Then you don’t do things that don’t help you in your development as a player.
"This can be a message for some other players also — it is not always the big club that is immediately helping you.
“Sometimes it’s better to stay in an environment where you feel at home and where everybody does everything for you.
“And I’m sure that you get here a very good development in your game. There’s a reason why in England I think you say the grass is not always greener somewhere else.”