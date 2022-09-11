The 16-year-old midfielder impressed for Southampton’s youth sides last season and scored a first half hat-trick against the Young Magpies at St James's Park earlier this year.

With Dibling unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 17, United made a move for the player in the summer but he opted to join Chelsea instead. But his time in London would only prove to be brief as he swiftly returned to Southampton on deadline day after less than two months.

The youngster had struggled to settle at Chelsea and felt the best decision for his development would be to return to Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the experience will have provided the teenager with a valuable lesson early in his career.

“This is maybe an example of needing to listen a little bit more to what experienced people in the club are telling you,” he told The Athletic. “Then you don’t do things that don’t help you in your development as a player.

"This can be a message for some other players also — it is not always the big club that is immediately helping you.

Yannick Numbisie (L) of Germany U16's challenges Tyler Dibling (R) of England U16's during the UEFA Development Tournament U16 match between U16 England vs U16 Germany at Estadio Municipal de Vila Real de Santo Antonio on February 12, 2022 in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

“Sometimes it’s better to stay in an environment where you feel at home and where everybody does everything for you.