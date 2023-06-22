Bournemouth have agreed a £9.5million deal with Roma for the 24-year-old, who is the son of former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle United striker Patrick Kluivert. The winger is reportedly close to signing a five-year deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Kluivert joined Roma from Ajax in 2018 and went on to score nine goals in 68 appearances for the club. He has spent the last three seasons on loan at RB Leipzig, Nice and Valencia respectively.

Last season, the two-time Dutch international scored eight goals in 29 appearances for Valencia.

Kluivert’s father, Patrick, enjoyed a decorated career after bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Ajax in the 90s, winning the Champions League with the Amsterdam outfit at age 18.

He went on to score 122 goals in 257 appearances for Barcelona before leaving on a free transfer and joining Newcastle in 2004. Kluivert Snr. only spent one season on Tyneside but still managed to score 13 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

His most notable achievements in black and white came in the FA Cup as he scored the winning goal against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round and quarter-final respectively. The Magpies were knocked out of the competition following a 4-1 semi-final defeat to Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium.

