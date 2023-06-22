Sandro Taloni is set to become Newcastle United’s first major summer signing.

The club is close to agreeing a fee of around £60million for the AC Milan midfielder, who will captain Italy in this summer’s European Under-21 Championship.

Tonali, according to reports in Italy, is ready to make the move to Tyneside after being informed of his club’s willingness to sell. A six-year contract is reportedly under discussion with Tonali's representatives.

Dan Ashworth, United’s sporting director, has been in Milan for face-to-face talks with his counterparts.

Tonali, signed from Brescia three years ago on an initial loan deal, will lead Italy’s Under-21s against France in Cluj, Romania, tonight.

The 23-year-old – who has also represented his country at senior level – helped his boyhood club reach the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Transfer plans

Eddie Howe wants two midfielders to add “depth” to a squad which will have to contend with Champions League football, and three domestic competitions, next season.

"It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth," said United's head coach last month.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch.

"We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."

James Maddison, set to leave relegated Leicester City this summer, is also a target for United.

Newcastle have already signed forward Yankuba Minteh from Odense this summer.