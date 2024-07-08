Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have swooped to sign 19-year-old winger Amario Cozier-Duberry following his release from Arsenal.

The teenager has agreed a four-year deal with Brighton after snubbing a new deal at Arsenal. The Gunners were in discussions with Cozier-Duberry regarding a new contract after signing his first professional deal in 2022.

But a failure to agree a contract left the youngster free to join a new club this summer. Newcastle United were understood to be one of several clubs to have submitted a proposal for Cozier-Duberry before he accepted Brighton’s offer.

Arsenal offering Cozier-Duberry a new contract entitles them to a compensation fee from Brighton as the player is under the age of 24.

A club statement issued by Brighton read: “We’re delighted to confirm the signing of Amario Cozier-Duberry on a contract until 2028.

“The attacking wide midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy in September 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners two years ago.

“He scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal’s under-21s last season and was an unused substitute in two first-team matches against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and Sevilla in the Champions League.

“London-born Amario has also represented England at all age groups from under-16s to under-19s.”

Brighton have already completed a club-record £33million deal for 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle this summer.

While Cozier-Duberry is still waiting to make his official senior debut, he arrives at Brighton as a highly-rated young player.

Arsenal under-18s manager Jack Wilshere drew comparisons between Cozier-Duberry and England star Bukayo Saka.

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel [Arteta] likes him,” Wilshere told The Athletic. “He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”