'Suffered' - What Brazil media said about Bruno Guimaraes as 4.5/10 West Ham star slammed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes started all four of Brazil’s matches at the tournament as they scraped through in the group with a win and two draws to set up a difficult quarter-final tie against Uruguay.
Uruguay had Nahitan Nandez sent off in the 74th minute as the match remained goalless after 90 minutes. Guimaraes was substituted off in the 87th minute and was forced to watch from the bench during the penalty shootout in Las Vegas.
Uruguay won the shootout 4-2 with Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz missing their spot kicks for Brazil. It’s another unsuccessful tournament for the five-time world champions, who have won just one of the last 10 major tournaments they’ve been involved in - having won six of the previous 10 before that.
The Brazilian media often pull no punches in their assessment of the national side and Globo Esporte’s player ratings from the match reflected as such.
Lucas Paqueta, Douglas Luiz and Rodrygo all scored 4.5/10 with manager Dorival Junior scoring the lowest mark with 4/10. Guimaraes didn’t fare much better with a score of 5/10.
Justifying his mark, Globo Esporte said: “One of the players who suffered the most from Uruguay's "choppy" game.
“He did well at the end of the first half when he took a quick free kick to Raphinha. He made 35 of 38 passes, but he needed to take a few more risks. Without the ball, he gave his all and helped to close down spaces in front of the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.