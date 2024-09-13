The Premier League have confirmed November’s TV picks - with a controversial selection for Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of Newcastle United’s four Premier League games in November have been chosen for TV coverage. Those matches include home games against Arsenal and West Ham as well as their trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The first of the games to be moved is their clash against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners. That game remains on Saturday 2 November at St James’ Park, but will now kick-off at 12:30pm and be shown live on TNT Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United won that fixture last season in controversial circumstances when Anthony Gordon’s goal was allowed to stand despite VAR checks for whether the ball had left the field of play, a push by Joelinton and an offside. Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta brandished the decision as a ‘disgrace’ whilst Arsenal released a club statement following the Spaniard’s comments.

Eight days after Newcastle and Arsenal reignite their burgeoning rivalry, Howe will take his side to the City Ground. That match has been pushed back a day to Sunday 10 November with a 2pm kick-off and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

An international break will follow that game before Newcastle United return to action with a game against West Ham on Tyneside. Sky Sports will show that match on Monday 25 November (8pm kick-off).

This will mark a very rare occasion of Newcastle United playing a home game on a Monday night - but will cause chaos for thousands of travelling Hammers fans. There are no trains scheduled to leave Newcastle heading to London following full-time of that match.