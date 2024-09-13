Eddie Howe has issued an update on Bruno Guimaraes’ fitness ahead of the clash with Wolves.

Newcastle United head to Molineux on Sunday hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Wolves are yet to win a Premier League match this term, but have enjoyed a good recent record at home against Newcastle in recent years.

Their trip to Molineux comes after an international break that saw many Newcastle United players enjoy successful times away with their respective countries. Alexander Isak scored three times whilst Anthony Gordon played a key role in England’s two wins under Lee Carsley.

Bruno Guimaraes was also away with Brazil as they played World Cup Qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. A win over Ecuador in their first game was followed by a 1-0 defeat against Paraguay in a match that Guimaraes was taken off at half-time of.

The 26-year-old’s performance was slammed by Brazilian media for his performance before being taken off by Dorival Junior. Speaking about Guimaraes, Eddie Howe revealed he was hopeful that Guimaraes would be fit to face Wolves:

“We hope Bruno is ok,” Howe said. “No physical ill-effects from that game.”

Joe Willock, meanwhile, missed the win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break after picking up a thigh injury in the win over Nottingham Forest. Howe also issued an update on his fitness: “Joe Willock is improving. We have seen him train this week, albeit not in full training but he has been with the group, so positive signs.”