Everton have been deducted a further two points for a second breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton were handed a ten-point deduction by the league, reduced to six on appeal, back in November and have now had a further two points taken off them.

The Toffees now sit 16th in the Premier League table on 27 points and are just two points above Luton Town who currently occupy the final relegation place. This punishment comes after Everton admitted a £16.6m breach for the three-year period ending June 2023.

A statement released by the Premier League read: “An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23.

“Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

“The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”