Tottenham Hotspur expect key man to face Newcastle United despite Nottingham Forest omission
Tottenham Hotspur are expecting to have Richarlison available to face Newcastle United on Saturday, despite the Brazilian missing their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening. Goals from Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and an own goal from Murillo gave Spurs all three points in north London. Son Heung-min led the line on Sunday in the Brazilian’s absence.
Postecoglou has confirmed that Richarlison’s omission from Sunday’s matchday squad was purely precautionary and to give him the best possible chance of being able to feature at St James’ Park next weekend. Postecoglou said: “The only one [injury] is Richy. He’s had a bit of a niggle with his knee these last few weeks. We figured it is kind of best he takes this weekend off and gets ready for Newcastle next.”
The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, including two in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United back in December. Those goals were just his second and third strikes of the season at the time before he embarked on a run of scoring seven in his next seven appearances, culminating with a brace against his former side Everton at the beginning of February.
Whilst Champions League qualification looks beyond Newcastle United this season, Saturday’s game against Postecoglou’s side will be a good litmus test for their credentials of finishing inside the top-eight of the Premier League. The Magpies will go into that game on the back of a 1-0 win against Fulham thanks to a late Bruno Guimaraes goal.