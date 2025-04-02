Premier League make major decision set to impact Newcastle United v Manchester United

Premier League will introduce SAOT this season | Getty Images

The Premier League have revealed that they will implement semi automated offside technology this season - and have provided a date for its launch.

Semi automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in the Premier League from April 12 after its successful implementation in this season’s FA Cup. The technology was used at Premier League stadiums in the FA Cup Fifth Round and quarter-final and has been used on a shadow basis in the top-flight this season.

Its successes in speeding up VAR calls for offside mean that the Premier League will introduce its use later this month. Newcastle United’s clash with Brentford at St James’ Park tonight and their trip to face Leicester City on Monday night will not have the technology in use, however, it will be used when the Magpies return to St James’ Park to face Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United on Sunday 13 April.

Eddie Howe’s side have already seen SAOT in action this campaign, with the technology being used to rule out Fabian Schar’s last-gasp winner against Brighton in the FA Cup last month. The Switzerland international was judged to have strayed marginally offside from Bruno Guimaraes’ free-kick and saw his goal, one that would have sent his side into the last-eight of the competition, ruled-out before Danny Welbeck’s extra-time strike gave the Seagulls the win.

SAOT has also been used in UEFA competitions since its introduction at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The technology was most prominently used during Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign a year later when it ruled that Guimaraes was onside in the build-up to Dan Burn’s thunderous header against PSG during their 4-1 win over the French side at St James’ Park.

SAOT’s primary use is to speed up the time it takes the VAR to determine if a goal is offside or onside. Right now, VAR officials at Stockley Park are required to manually draw lines on every single tight offside call to come to a judgement.

However, this new technology automates the key elements to not only speed up the time it takes to either allow a goal to stand or rule it out, but also increasing the accuracy of decision making.

A statement from the Premier League about the introduction of SAOT read : ‘The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology on Saturday 12 April (Match Round 32). This follows non-live testing in the Premier League and live operation in the FA Cup this season.

‘Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

‘It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

‘The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making.

‘The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system.’