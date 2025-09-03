Premier League and EFL finally confirm Newcastle United v Bournemouth and Bradford City decisions | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: The EFL have confirmed when Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup defence will begin at St James’ Park against Bradford City.

Newcastle United’s defence of the Carabao Cup will get underway on Wednesday 24 September. The Magpies, who were seeded in the Round Three draw due to their European commitments, were picked against the League One side in what looks like being a mouthwatering tie at St James’ Park.

There hasn’t been a competitive meeting between Bradford City and Newcastle United since March 2001. That day, the Magpies came away with a point from Valley Parade with goals from Carl Cort and Clarence Acuna rescuing a point after they had trailed 2-0 with just ten minutes on the clock.

Their Carabao Cup tie against Bradford later this month will kick-off at 7:45pm on Tyneside. VAR will not be in operation, but the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports on Sky Sports +. Newcastle United, for the first time ever, will wear a gold Carabao Cup badge on their sleeves in that game featuring the number one to mark their victory in last season’s Carabao Cup against Liverpool - a win which marked the club's first piece of domestic silverware in seven decades and the first time they had lifted that particular trophy.

Bradford City, meanwhile, have already knocked out Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City so far in this season’s competition and will be desperate to add the scalps of the reigning champions to that list. News about tickets for that game will be released in due course.

Premier League confirm Bournemouth v Newcastle United date

The Premier League have also confirmed when Newcastle United’s clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium will be played, less than three weeks out from that game. The match was initially scheduled for a traditional 3pm kick-off on Saturday 20 September.However, following UEFA’s decision to select Newcastle’s clash with Barcelona on Thursday 18 September, their trip to Eddie Howe’s former stomping ground had to be moved. And on Wednesday, it was confirmed that that game had indeed been pushed back 23 hours.

Bournemouth v Newcastle United will now take place on Sunday 21 September and kick-off at 2pm. Because of a new feature of the renewed broadcast package, despite that game initially not being selected for TV coverage, it will now be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Matches that had been moved because of European games will now all be shown on TV by Sky Sports.

Newcastle United have failed to win a single Premier League match against the Cherries following their promotion back to the Premier League in 2022. Howe, against his former side, has presided over four draws and two defeats as Magpies head coach.

A sole victory in the Carabao Cup at the end of 2022 during Newcastle United’s run to the final that season, remains their only win over the Cherries since July 2020. Confirmation of those matches against Bournemouth and Bradford City mean that the Magpies will play five games before the end of September and six by the time their Champions League game against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise concludes on October 1.