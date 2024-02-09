Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have confirmed new rules will be introduced regarding associated party deals following a vote by clubs.

Shareholders of Premier League clubs were in London this week for a two-day meeting to discuss various proposals, including potential changes to profitability and sustainability rules. But there has also been a vote on associated party transactions with 12 clubs voted in favour of more strict rules while six voted against and two abstained.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premier League statement read: "Following a full review of the existing Associated Party Transactions Rules and Fair Market Value assessment protocols, clubs agreed to a series of amendments to further enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the system."

It has been reported that one Premier League club, suggested by Sky News to be Manchester City, has warned the Premier League that it could face a legal backlash over the new rules. Manchester United could also face new commercial challenges given the imminent minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group. Back in November, Premier League clubs voted against proposals to block associated party loan deals that would have prevented Newcastle United from doing any loan business with Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Pro League sides. A vote also blocked associated party commercial deals from being required to have proof of multiple commercial offers of the same value or risk being blocked by the Premier League.

Shortly after PIF acquired Newcastle in 2021, Premier League clubs voted to implement a temporary ban on associated party commercial deals. Since the ban has been lifted, Newcastle have agreed major commercial deals with PIF-linked companies such as Noon, Sela and Saudia.