Premier League fail to issue statement after controversial Newcastle United moment v Brighton
Lewis Hall went down on the edge of the box under pressure from Joel Veltman with the ball appearing to hit off the Brighton man’s arm as he attempted to get back to his feet. VAR checked for a potential handball and penalty for Newcastle but nothing was given.
The Premier League Match Centre, which provides live explanations of VAR decisions, refrained from issuing a statement on the decision.
After that, Newcastle went behind against the run of play as Brighton took the lead through Danny Welbeck as the visitors led 1-0 at the break.
The Magpies are facing a fourth successive Premier League match without a win having picked up two points from three league games heading into the clash with Brighton. Eddie Howe’s side have lost just once at St James’ Park in 2024 which came in Janaury as Manchester City scored in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory.
