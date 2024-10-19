Newcastle United v Brighton confirmed team news: Alexander Isak call made as £33m man misses out
Alexander Isak returns from a broken toe injury in place of Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento comes into the side for the injured Kieran Trippier. Lewis Miley is back in the matchday squad after seven months away due to various injury issues.
Callum Wilson and Martin Dubravka miss out having trained through the week following injury concerns. Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is named on the bench for the second successive game in Dubravka’s absence.
Eddie Howe has kept his midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali the same for the third game running. The Magpies head into the game looking to end a run of three Premier League games without a win.
But Howe’s side have an impressive record at St James’ Park having scored in every home league match since the 0-0 draw with Leicester City in May 2023, the night the club qualified for the Champions League. Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Newcastle back in January is the only time the side have lost at home in 2024.
The match against Brighton was set to see Yankuba Minteh feature at St James’ Park following his summer sale by Newcastle. But the £33million winger has been left out of the Brighton matchday squad entirely having scored last time out in a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle United XI v Brighton: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak
Subs: Vlachodimos, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, L.Miley
