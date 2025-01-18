Premier League issue official Newcastle United statement following Sandro Tonali incident v Bournemouth
Dango Ouattara thought he’d made it 3-1 to Bournemouth at St James’ Park to add to Justin Kluivert’s first-half double. Bruno Guimaraes found the net for Newcastle after 25 minutes from a corner.
Ouattara turned the ball in from close range before VAR intervened to rule out the goal.
Explaining the decision, the Premier League Match Centre stated: “61’ VAR OVERTURN The referee’s call of goal for Bournemouth was checked by the VAR. As there was factual evidence that the ball was out of play in the build-up to the goal, the VAR recommended that the goal was disallowed.”
Replays showed that the ball had gone out of play before Sandro Tonali’s attempted clearance fell to Bournemouth in the build-up to the goal. It kept Newcastle in the game heading into the closing stages but a 10th successive win looked to be passing them by.
The Magpies are still yet to beat Bournemouth in the Premier League under Eddie Howe. But Saturday afternoon would prove to be their worst encounter yet as Kluivert netted his hat-trick in style in the closing stages before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 deep into stoppage time.
The result takes Bournemouth just a point behind Newcastle in the Premier League table.
