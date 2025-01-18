Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The form of one of Newcastle United's star players was discussed by Micah Richards, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alexander Isak has received a whole host of plaudits after his record-breaking run of form inspired Newcastle United’s march up the Premier League table.

Since finding the net in a dramatic 3-3 home draw with current leaders Liverpool in early December, Isak has scored 12 goals in ten games in all competitions and has found the net in eight consecutive Premier League fixtures, breaking a club record jointly held by club legend Alan Shearer and midfielder Joe Willock. The Sweden international was named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for December and also earned Goal of the Month for his stunning strike against Liverpool. Isak has also been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year and will receive his award at the annual dinner at Ramside Hall in March.

However, one former Premier League star believes the striker is not the only player that has played an integral role in helping Eddie Howe’s men push into the top four of the table and spark genuine hope a return to the Champions League is on the radar. Former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender Micah Richards has described Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali as ‘the difference’ for the Magpies and praised several aspects of his game as the Italy star enjoys the best form of his St James Park career.

After returning from the lengthy ban he received for falling foul of gambling regulations in Italy earlier this season, Tonali was unable to nail down a regular spot in Howe’s starting eleven - but now has started eight of the Magpies last nine Premier League fixtures. The former AC Milan man also played a key role in helping Newcastle reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup by scoring a brace in their 3-1 home win against Brentford and produced a fine display in the first leg of their last-four tie at Arsenal earlier this month.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast, Richards said: “Tonali - this guy is a special player. Honestly, when I watch him, his football intelligence is off the scale. His work rate, you did a clip as well yesterday at the end of your analysis, didn't you, Al, when he was just talking about his work-rate. His passing, the way he receives the ball, how he's always on the half turn, is always available for that pass. Yes, of course, you've got runners in midfield, Joelinton and Bruno, but Tonali is the one. Since he's come in to the team, I think they've been different. I think Newcastle have tried certain things. I remember doing analysis on Gordon when he went to the right, he put a nice ball into the box and it looked like it was getting better. But I think Tonali is a difference. He's class.”

Tonali will hope to continue his outstanding form when the Magpies host Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.