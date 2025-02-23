Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were awarded a penalty for handball against Ola Aina during a chaotic opening half an hour at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

VAR was in the headlines at St James’ Park as technology intervened to award Newcastle United a penalty following a handball. Huge shouts for a handball were initially waved away by Jarred Gillett, despite both Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall, the man whose cross hit Aina on the arm, seemingly stopping play, such was their certainty of the handball.

Gillett, whose last Newcastle United match saw them draw 1-1 against Manchester City at St James’ Park in a match that also saw the Magpies given a penalty on that day, went over to the pitchside monitor on the East Stand and, after a few replays, pointed to the spot. As usual, the Premier League posted the reasons for VAR’s intervention on social media.

The PL Match Centre wrote on X: ‘ #NEWNFO – 29’ VAR OVERTURN. VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible handball by Aina – with his arm deemed to be in an unnatural position. Upon review, the referee awarded a penalty to Newcastle United.’

Isak converted the resulting spot-kick - but had a very big slice of fortune as his effort went straight down the middle and despite Matz Sels not moving too much, he couldn't get enough on it to keep it out of the back of the net. That was Isak’s first goal at St James’ Park since mid-January - and it didn’t take him long to add a second.

Another quick break from the Magpies saw Willock release Isak before he slotted home, courtesy of a deflection off a Forest defender. That strike saw Newcastle take a 4-1 lead on a day that they had fallen behind after just six minutes through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s strike.

However, Lewis Miley’s well taken goal levelled proceedings before Jacob Murphy, who had been culpable for Forest’s opener, bundled home a deflected cross by Hall to add another to his impressive tally to date.