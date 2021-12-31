Premier League issue statement on Southampton-Newcastle United postponement

The relegation-threatened club’s fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday was today postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Head coach Eddie Howe had less than 13 outfield players available for the game, according to a Premier League statement.

It read: “Southampton's match against Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium has regrettably been postponed. Newcastle continue to have ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries that led to their match against Everton being called off earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The board accepted the postponement application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

“The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans.

“The league is aware that the decisions recently to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The league aims to provide as much clarity as possible but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”