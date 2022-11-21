Premier League issues apology to Newcastle United, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur fans

Two of the club’s January fixtures have been moved so they can be broadcast live. Newcastle’s home game against Fulham has been put back a day to Sunday, January 15 with a 2pm kick-off so it can be screened live by Sky Sports.

United’s fixture away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 21 has had its kick-off time pushed back to 5.30pm so it can be shown by the same broadcaster.

A TV camera at St James's Park.

A number of other clubs, including Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, were also affected.

A league statement read: “The fixtures that have been selected for live television broadcast in January have been released.

“The Premier League apologises to supporters for the delay in announcing these fixtures, and understands their frustrations. Finalising these particular selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.

“The league is committed to working with supporters to ensure more effective communication in advance of future fixture announcements, and reiterates its apology for the delay on this occasion.”

January TV fixtures

Friday, January 13

8pm: Aston Villa v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Saturday, January 14

12:30pm: Man Utd v Man City (BT Sport)

5:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

Sunday, January 15

2pm: Newcastle v Fulham (Sky Sports)

4:30pm: Tottenham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Saturday, January 21

12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea (BT Sport)

5:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday, January 22

2pm: Leeds v Brentford (Sky Sports)

4:30pm Arsenal v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday, January 23

