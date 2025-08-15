Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes will be impacted by the Premier League's clampdown on their 'Captains Only' approach. | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: A new Premier League season is upon us and thus a clampdown on some laws of the game by referees.

A new Premier League season gets underway this evening and with that comes a renewed focus on some of the laws of the game. VAR will still be used whilst referees, like they did in Carabao Cup and FA Cup matches, will announce decisions live to the crowd inside the stadium after a VAR review.

Semi automated offside technology will also continue following its introduction during the final months of last season. That technology vastly improved not only the accuracy of VAR decisions, but also the speed at which the game could restart following an offside review.

Whilst there are very few dramatic changes to any of the major laws heading into the new season, referees have been instructed to clampdown on infringements. These include tussling in the penalty box as well as any simulation attempts.

Head injury and concussion protocols have also been tightened ahead of the new season. There will also be a clampdown on laws that impact just one player per team in an attempt to improve behaviour of players across the league.

Premier League to clampdown on ‘Captains Only’ approach

One of the major laws of the game that the Premier League will clampdown on this season is the ‘Captains Only’ approach. This will restrict players from surrounding match officials and allow only the captains of each team to engage in dialogue with a referee.

An explanation on the Premier League website reads: ‘When the referee initiates "Captain Only", IFAB states that only one player from each team – usually the captain – is allowed to approach the referee and, when doing so, they must always interact in a respectful manner. This change formally recognises the important relationship between the referee and captain. So normal interactions between players and referees are allowed and remain important, but referees may engage a captain to provide explanation for important decisions. Those captains are also responsible for helping direct team-mates away from the referee.

‘If a team’s captain is a goalkeeper, the referee must be told before the coin-toss, which player is nominated to approach the referee instead of the goalkeeper.

‘The Premier League hopes that this approach will re-energise and refresh the Participant Behaviour charter that was introduced in 2023 and has led to much improved behaviour. Since the charter was introduced, examples of mass confrontations and surrounding the match officials were reduced last season, compared with 2022/23. It is hoped that the "Captains Only" approach will deliver an important message across the football pyramid that the Premier League is leading by example.’

For Newcastle United, this will largely impact Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian was named as team captain at the beginning of last season and enjoyed a hugely successful first campaign with the armband, guiding them to Champions League qualification and a Carabao Cup triumph.

Goalkeepers will also get just eight seconds to release a ball from their hands once they have it under full control. The referee will visually count down the final five seconds and if the ball isn’t released, then a corner kick will be awarded to the opposition.