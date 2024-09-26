Premier League make major U-turn set to frustrate Newcastle United & Eddie Howe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have delayed the introduction of offside technology once again.

A Premier League statement released following the AGM in June confirmed that semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) would be introduced during the 2024-25 season. The technology is already in use by UEFA in the Champions League and European Championship competitions.

The technology allows for significantly quicker decisions regarding offside calls compared to the manual approach currently in use by VAR officials in the Premier League. The 2024-25 Premier League handbook also confirmed the introduction of the new technology this season.

The handbook states that clubs must ensure that ‘goal line technology, semi-automated offside technology and VAR installed at its Stadium is properly maintained in accordance with all applicable requirements insofar as such maintenance is the responsibility of the club.’

Semi-automated technology was expected to be introduced within the opening months of the season but now Sky Sports have reported that has been pushed back and may not feature until early 2025.

The report claims that the Premier League are not currently ‘totally happy’ with SAOT and has delayed its introduction.

This comes as a blow to clubs pushing for more efficient decision-making in matches after several delays in matches and incorrect offside decisions since the introduction of VAR technology in 2019. Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been vocal in his support of offside technology while being slightly more critical of VAR.

“I'm the same with VAR as I've always been,” Howe said following Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United last season. “I like the power being with the referee [opposed to VAR] even if they miss [fouls],” Howe said. “For me, offsides yes [use technology] but give more power to the referees.”