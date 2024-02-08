Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon (5:30pm kick-off) at the City Ground.

Anthony Taylor will referee the match in Nottingham as Newcastle eye a fourth successive away win in all competitions. Taylor has officiated two Newcastle matches this season with both games being subject to controversial penalty decisions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor awarded Newcastle a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers after Fabian Schar was adjudged to have been fouled by Hwang Hee-chan inside the area. Callum Wilson stepped up and converted the penalty though Wolves boss Gary O'Neil hit out at the 'terrible' decision following the match.

Taylor was then in charge for Newcastle's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool last month. While The Magpies were soundly beaten at Anfield, the referee's decision to award Jurgen Klopp's side a penalty after Diogo Jota went down inside the penalty area was subject to criticism. Both Alan Shearer and Ian Wright slammed the decision on social media with the former Arsenal man posting on X: "Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!"

Referee Anthony Taylor awards Newcastle United a penalty kick during the Premier League match with Wolves. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also didn’t believe there was much contact and that Jota went down ‘far too easily’.

Taylor will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn with Darren Bond as fourth official. Tony Harrington will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Darren Cann.