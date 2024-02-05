Newcastle United star ruled out for 'weeks' after fresh injury update - could return v Arsenal
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Alexander Isak's injury after the striker missed Saturday's 4-4 draw against Luton Town.
Alexander Isak is potentially facing 'a couple of games' out for Newcastle United after missing Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town.
That's according to head coach Eddie Howe, who provided a small update on Isak's injury after the striker was forced off against Aston Villa on Tuesday night. It was initially reported that the 24-year-old would be facing two to four weeks out before assistant manager Jason Tindall suggested the player had a chance of being involved for Saturday's match against Luton.
Ultimately, Isak wasn't involved with Howe admitting the Swede wasn't close to featuring. He could now miss the upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth after sitting out the Luton match.
"He wasn't close," Howe told BBC Newcastle. "We don't think he's got a serious injury but it might keep him out for a couple of games but hopefully we can get him back pretty quickly."
The Magpies boss then made a slight U-turn with his comments and cast further uncertainty on Isak's injury situation by stating he 'wasn't sure' when the forward would return.
“Alex has got a slight groin injury," Howe said. "We don’t think it’s too serious, and we’re hoping he’ll be back pretty soon, but when that is, I’m not sure."
Newcastle's previous trip to Nottingham Forest saw Isak score twice including a stoppage time penalty in a 2-1 win at the City Ground last season. His absence would come as a big boost for The Magpies.
Another player who could miss the upcoming matches is Anthony Gordon after the winger was forced off with a twisted ankle.
“I’ve no idea how serious it is, but it was sore enough for him to have to come off," Howe admitted. "That was his decision, he knew he couldn’t continue.
"Obviously, we hope it’s not bad. He’s such an important player for us, and we missed him when he went off."