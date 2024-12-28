Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Newcastle United’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (8pm kick-off).

Simon Hooper will be referee for the match at Old Trafford as Newcastle look to claim a fourth straight Premier League win. Newcastle have won just once away to Manchester United in the Premier League but Ruben Amorim’s side head into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats.

Hooper was last in charge of a Newcastle game back in October when they were beaten 2-1 at Chelsea, another ground they have struggled to win at over the years.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long with Andy Madley as fouth official. Paul Tierney will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Con Hatzidakis.

Hooper also found himself in the middle of one of the biggest refereeing controversies of last season after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Liverpool in September 2023. He was the referee for the match that saw Liverpool have Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder.

Simon Hooper refereeing Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United in October. | Getty Images

Spurs went on to claim a last-gasp win courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal. PGMOL admitted errors had been made in the match and there were complaints from then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replay the match, but the result stood.

Monday’s match comes after Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Referee Anthony Taylor was in charge for the match at St James’ Park, sending off Jhon Duran in the first half before handing out red cards to Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall and Villa analyst Victor Manas after a ‘20-man melee’.

The incident is under FA investigation and could see both clubs face further punishment if found guilty. Tindall will serve a touchline ban at Old Trafford on Monday.

Taylor has been appointed as referee for West Ham United’s match against Liverpool on Sunday.