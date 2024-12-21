Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Newcastle United’s trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Stuart Attwell has been appointed as referee for the match at Portman Road. It will be Attwell’s first Newcastle match as referee since the controversial 1-0 win over Arsenal last November at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game which Attwell awarded on the pitch before it was subject to three separate VAR checks. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta labelled the decision an ‘absolute disgrace’ afterwards.

The match also saw Bruno Guimaraes and Kai Havertz avoid red cards after VAR checks. Havertz put in a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff before Guimaraes hit Jorginho with his arm in the first half but both players remained on the pitch.

The last Newcastle away match Attwell was referee for was the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last season - the club’s biggest-ever away win in the Premier League. He was also in charge for the 3-1 defeat at Brighton earlier that same season.

Attwell will be assisted by Con Hatzidakis and Nat Aspinall with John Busby as the fourth official. John Brooks is on VAR, assisted by Craig Taylor.

Newcastle head into the game sitting 12th in the Premier League table but could move as high as sixth with a victory at Portman Road.