Premier League make official announcement as Newcastle United handed Southampton opening day clash
The Magpies will begin the 2024/25 season in the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off when they host Russell Martin’s side at St James’ Park. The Saints secured promotion to the Premier League with a Championship play-off final win over Leeds United last month having spent just one season in the second-tier following their relegation the previous season.
That day could also mark Ryan Fraser’s return to St James’ Park. The winger has been heavily-linked with a permanent move to Southampton after impressing whilst on-loan last season.
The Magpies defeated Aston Villa 5-1 in their opening game of last season on a very memorable afternoon. The season will get underway when Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday 16 August (8pm kick-off), with Newcastle taking on Saints a day later on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off).
