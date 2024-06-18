Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will begin the 2024/25 season at home to newly-promoted Southampton.

The Magpies will begin the 2024/25 season in the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off when they host Russell Martin’s side at St James’ Park. The Saints secured promotion to the Premier League with a Championship play-off final win over Leeds United last month having spent just one season in the second-tier following their relegation the previous season.

That day could also mark Ryan Fraser’s return to St James’ Park. The winger has been heavily-linked with a permanent move to Southampton after impressing whilst on-loan last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC