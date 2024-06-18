‘Don’t care’ - Newcastle United star responds to transfer links as club ‘agree terms’ for third summer signing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dubravka has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in recent times as uncertainty grows over his future at St James’ Park. Despite finishing the campaign with 30 appearances to his name, Dubravka could enter next campaign as Newcastle’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope and a new face if they look to sign a goalkeeper during the summer window.
Burnley’s James Trafford seems to be their preferred choice for that with reports suggesting that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Trafford over a move to St James’ Park. The Clarets are reportedly set to hold out for around £20m for the 21-year-old this summer.
All of this means Dubravka may not see much football next season and speculation surrounding his departure from Tyneside has grown in recent times. The Slovakian reportedly has admirers in Europe, Saudi Arabia and from Celtic and was asked about speculation linking him with a summer transfer.
Asked by Slovakian journalists about those transfer links, Dubravka responded: “It's hard for me to comment on that, because I get information from the newspaper about who we are signing. If I'm honest, I don't care what happens anymore. I defended my place and did my best for the club.
“If they decide to bring someone else, I won't influence it anymore. This is going aside at the moment, I'm trying to concentrate on the national team now. I let the rest out of my head.”
The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth and will make Lewis Hall’s loan move into a permanent transfer next month. Dubravka, meanwhile, is currently out in Germany preparing to represent Slovakia whose European Championship began last night against Belgium.
Dubravka, who spent half a season on-loan at Old Trafford in 2022, has made 163 appearances for the Magpies during his time at the club. He was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 2020/21 after a mightily impressive season between the posts as he helped keep Steve Bruce’s side in the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.