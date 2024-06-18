Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Dubravka has addressed speculation linking him with a move away from Newcastle United this summer.

Dubravka has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in recent times as uncertainty grows over his future at St James’ Park. Despite finishing the campaign with 30 appearances to his name, Dubravka could enter next campaign as Newcastle’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope and a new face if they look to sign a goalkeeper during the summer window.

Burnley’s James Trafford seems to be their preferred choice for that with reports suggesting that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Trafford over a move to St James’ Park. The Clarets are reportedly set to hold out for around £20m for the 21-year-old this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of this means Dubravka may not see much football next season and speculation surrounding his departure from Tyneside has grown in recent times. The Slovakian reportedly has admirers in Europe, Saudi Arabia and from Celtic and was asked about speculation linking him with a summer transfer.

Asked by Slovakian journalists about those transfer links, Dubravka responded: “It's hard for me to comment on that, because I get information from the newspaper about who we are signing. If I'm honest, I don't care what happens anymore. I defended my place and did my best for the club.

“If they decide to bring someone else, I won't influence it anymore. This is going aside at the moment, I'm trying to concentrate on the national team now. I let the rest out of my head.”

The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth and will make Lewis Hall’s loan move into a permanent transfer next month. Dubravka, meanwhile, is currently out in Germany preparing to represent Slovakia whose European Championship began last night against Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad