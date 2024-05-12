Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League have revealed when next season’s fixtures will be released.

Newcastle United will find out who they will face on the opening day of next season’s Premier League - and when they will play their other 37 matches - at 9am on Tuesday 18 June when the Premier League release next season’s fixtures. That date comes just less than a month after the conclusion of their season which will see the Magpies take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 2024/25 Premier League season will get underway on Saturday 17 August and run until Sunday 25 May. There will be no games on Christmas Eve, nor will there be a mid-season ‘winter break’ as has been implemented in recent seasons. There will be 33 weekends of action, four midweek rounds and a bank holiday set of fixtures with details on those to be released in due course.

