Premier League make official announcement set to impact Newcastle United, Man Utd, Everton & Co
Newcastle United will find out who they will face on the opening day of next season’s Premier League - and when they will play their other 37 matches - at 9am on Tuesday 18 June when the Premier League release next season’s fixtures. That date comes just less than a month after the conclusion of their season which will see the Magpies take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The 2024/25 Premier League season will get underway on Saturday 17 August and run until Sunday 25 May. There will be no games on Christmas Eve, nor will there be a mid-season ‘winter break’ as has been implemented in recent seasons. There will be 33 weekends of action, four midweek rounds and a bank holiday set of fixtures with details on those to be released in due course.
Eddie Howe’s side began this season with a bang as they thrashed Champions League chasing Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park. Goals from Sandro Tonali, who will be eligible to play from Newcastle’s third league game of the season and beyond, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes secured a brilliant start to the campaign.
Leicester City and Ipswich Town have already secured promotion to the Premier League with West Brom, Norwich City, Leeds United and Southampton to compete in the play-offs to secure the final promotion spot. Sheffield United have already been relegated from the Premier League whilst Burnley had their fate sealed on Saturday. Luton Town are all-but relegated and set to follow them back to the Championship after just one season in the top-flight.