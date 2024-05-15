Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United v Newcastle United: The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford.

Rob Jones will be the referee for the match at Old Trafford as The Magpies look to secure a top-seven finish in their penultimate game of the season. A result for Newcastle against Man United would effectively guarantee them to finish above their opponents for the first time in the Premier League heading into the final day of the season.

Jones has officiated four Newcastle matches this season, including the 1-0 win for Eddie Howe's side against Manchester United in December.

Jones was also the referee for Newcastle's 3-0 win over Man United in the Carabao Cup in November, the 4-3 win over West Ham United in March and the 1-0 league defeat at Manchester City in August. While Jones has avoided any major controversy in his games in charge of Newcastle this season, he is the only referee to send a Newcastle player off so far this season.

Anthony Gordon was shown two yellow cards during the win over West Ham United and handed a one-match ban. Jones has also seen his decisions subject to a formal complaint by Nottingham Forest earlier this season - one of which came during a match involving Manchester United.

Jones sent off Forest defender Willy Boly in a 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth in December for a second bookable offence. He was also on VAR duty when Forest saw Joe Worrall sent off and Manchester United awarded a late penalty in a 3-2 defeat back in August.

Jones was in charge for Eddie Howe's first game as Newcastle head coach in November 2021 against Brentford as the sides drew 3-3 at St James' Park. The Magpies have since won each of their last five home matches with Jones as referee.

Jones will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Lee Betts with Keith Stroud as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be on VAR duty assisted by Eddie Smart.