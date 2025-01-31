Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for matches involving Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and co this weekend.

Newcastle host Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) with Chris Kavanagh selected as referee for the match. Kavanagh will be assisted by Lee Betts and Richard West with Rob Jones as fourth official.

Alex Chilowicz will be on VAR duty, assisted by Gary Beswick.

Kavanagh’s last match as referee at St James’ Park was Newcastle’s 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup back in October. He also officiated Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August.

In 15 Premier League matches so far this season, Kavanagh has awarded 77 yellow cards, four red cards and three penalties. While Newcastle have won two matches out of two with Kavanagh in charge this season, last season was a different story.

The Magpies lost all four matches Kavanagh officiated in the Premier League last season. Defeats to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at St James’ Park as well as the away losses at AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. He did, however, referee Newcastle’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester City at the start of the season.

Premier League make official Michael Oliver decision after Arsenal controversy

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Michael Oliver remains on duty after showing Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly a controversial red card in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Gunners appealed the decision and Lewis-Skelly’s three-match ban was lifted, meaning he is back available for Arsenal’s match against Manchester City as well as the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle next Wednesday.

Michael Oliver sending off Myles Lewis-Skelly. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Oliver was subject to intense criticism for the decision and his links to Newcastle. The referee is a Newcastle supporter and unable to referee competitive matches involving the club though his decision to send off Lewis-Skelly would have provided The Magpies with a slight boost ahead of the semi-final clash - had it not been overturned anyway.

Oliver will referee the relegation battle clash between Ipswich and Southampton on Saturday (3pm kick-off) - with no punishment for his decision last weekend.

Meanwhile, Darren England, who was on VAR duty for Arsenal’s win at Wolves has been named as referee for Bournemouth’s match against league leaders Liverpool on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United seeking revenge against Fulham

Newcastle head into Saturday’s match having won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions. But after losing 4-1 to Bournemouth last time out at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to make amends as they target Champions League qualification.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, which could be enough to secure Champions League qualification under the new UEFA coefficient ranking rules. But they could temporarily move up to third with a win should Nottingham Forest lose to Brighton & Hove Albion in the early kick-off on Saturday. Manchester City - who sit fourth - don’t play Arsenal until Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle are level on 41 points with Man City and three behind Forest with a superior goal difference.

The Magpies lost 3-1 at Fulham when the sides last met back in September. That match saw Howe’s side miss the opportunity to move top of the Premier League table at the time. It started a run of two wins in 11 Premier League matches which saw Newcastle drop into the bottom half before turning things around over the past month or so.

